Bye, Keenon! Kehlani Announces Her Split From YG & Reveals He Was Unfaithful On “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)”

Kehlani Tweets And Deletes About Her Break-Up From YG

Only three days after posting lovey dovey stories and releasing “Konclusions” with YG in honor of Valentine’s Day, Kehlani announced their breakup to fans with the release of “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” and a few quickly deleted tweets.

As the songstress described after dropping a Soundcloud link on Twitter, the song was written and released in less than 3 hours, without any mixing or mastering, just so she could get the feelings off her chest. In the lyrics, she explains that she checked YG’s phone while he was asleep and discovered text messages from another woman, revealing he was unfaithful.

“Wish I didn’t check your text when you was drunk ‘sleep I’ve seen everything that I ain’t wanna see” “I kept you stable, you should be grateful

Ain’t find out sooner that you was unfaithful”

Shortly after releasing the track, fans were tweeting Kehlani telling her she needs to break-up with YG’s “toxic ass” immediately. She responded to one follower, writing, “I’m single luv” before quickly deleting it.

YG and Kehlani first confirmed they were dating back in September 2019, but split up before the end of the year after the Oakland native allegedly caught him cheating. They got back together officially at the end of January, but now, they seem to be done for good.

You can listen to “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” for yourself down below: