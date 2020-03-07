Nah: Illinois Supreme Court Judge Denies Jussie Smollett’s Request To Overturn His New Charges

Illinois Supreme Court Denies Jussie Smollett’s Bid to Overturn New Charges
According to the NY Daily News, Jussie Smollett’s emergency bid to get revived charges that claiming he staged a hate hoax on himself last year thrown out was denied by the Illinois Supreme Court.
In a pair of rulings Friday, the state’s highest court declined to put Smollet’s ongoing criminal case on hold and straight up rejected his attempt to disqualify the special prosecutor who won the second round of charges against him last month.
What does this mean? Well, the rulings mean Smollett’s six new counts of disorderly conduct will move ahead in court following his second “not guilty” plea that was entered Feb. 24.
In an emergency petition to the Supreme Court, Smollett’s lawyers strongly argued that a lower court judge somehow “exceeded his jurisdiction” when he went ahead and appointed special prosecutor Dan. K. Webb to reinvestigate claims Smollett was victim of a racist and homophobic attack earlier last year.
The defense lawyers claimed Cook County Judge Michael Toomin “lacked” the “authority to essentially horizontally reverse” a prior dismissal of the case.
Chicago police are adamant the former “Empire” actor orchestrated the whole attack oh himself by paying two brothers $3,500 to jump him on the street outside his home.
