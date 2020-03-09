Impressive: Creative Young Nigerian Kids Recreate The Visual For Roddy Rich’s “The Box” [Video]

Creative Young Nigerian Kids Recreate Roddy Rich’s “The Box”

Roddy Rich is dominating the charts with his single, “The Box” which is having a run similar to Lil Nas X’s insanely huge hit “Old Town Road”. The song has blocked Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Future featuring Drake and Selena Gomez all from receiving a number 1 record with their latest releases, all because “The Box” won’t get out of the way.

The song has been at the top for just over 8 weeks now, and still, it shows no signs of slowing down. Just last week, Roddy delivered the visual to the accompanying song which is driving new life to the record on radio and streaming as it gathered over 28 million views in such a short time.

The visual seems to have inspired a few young minds in Nigeria who decided to have some fun and recreate the video for themselves. Without the million-dollar budget of Roddy’s, these kids gathered the supplies they had on hand and filmed the vide of a lifetime. This creative endeavor ended up going viral on Twitter, with users urging more kids to actually disconnect from electronic devices and go outside after seeing the magic they created. The video goes to prove that kids have the best imaginations possible, and if they can do this with minimal resources, imagine what happens when they get some more supplies!

Check out the masterpiece for yourself down below: