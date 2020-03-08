Bullets Flying: Lil Baby Leaves The Stage As Gunshots Erupts During His Concert In Birmingham, Alabama [Video]

Lil Baby is on fire at the moment. His latest album, “My Turn,” debuted at number 1 on the Billboard charts, his singles “Woah” and “Sum 2 Prove” are both dominating streaming, radio, and last but not least, they’re in high to demand to be heard live.

Fans in Birmingham, Alabama were in for a treat this weekend, being one of the first shows after the release of the album, making them among some of the first to hear the new tracks live. Well, that was the plan…until a fight broke out, which lead to gunshots ending the show early.

Lil Baby & his crew has a altercation backstage at his concert Birmingham ,After running backstage shots ranged from the back! #TheBirminghamMusicPlug pic.twitter.com/Q48cIZXTpb — BirminghamMusicPlug Follow Us On IG (@bhammusic_plug) March 8, 2020

Birmingham,AL Lil Baby Concert Got Shot Up They Lame As’f 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IGCZyYhawC — Dré💙 (@_drenolimit) March 8, 2020

As you can see in the videos above Lil Baby was rocking the crowd and the energy was amazing until several men hopped on stage, seemingly anticipating someone else coming on the stage. The men then head over to the side of the stage and Baby follows them. That’s when a fight breaks out and gunfire erupts. According to reports from Billboard, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday night, Lil Baby, a.k.a. Dominique Armani Jones, was in the midst of “My Dawg” at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena when a backstage altercation made its way to the stage during his performance, according to AL.com. As seen in several videos that captured the scene as it unfolded, Lil Baby, upon realizing what was happening, made a swift exit as the crowd caught on and immediately tried to do the same.

Lil Baby seemed unfazed after the altercation, uploading an Instagram picture posted up in a gas station that fans were quick to point out was located in Oxford, Alabama instead of Birmingham. The city is a midway point between Birmingham and Atlanta showing he was safe and sound as he headed back home following the incident.