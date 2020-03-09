Mommy-Daughter Preciousness: Apryl Jones Celebrates A’Mei’s 4th Birthday With Lipstick Themed Bash

Apryl Jones and Omarion’s little girl A’mei has turned 4 already! Omarion is on tour right now and made time to shout out his baby girl on Instagram for her big 4 b-day.

Daddy loves you. Turning 4! i’am so happy to be your dad. You so funny A’mei.

So sweet! A’mei’s birthday was made extra special thanks to her mama, Apryl. Over the weekend, the mother of two went all out for her baby girl’s birthday celebration, giving A’mei a popping lipstick theme.

The decor was all shades of reds and pinks, with inflated lipstick balloons all around. We’re guessing baby girls LOVES playing in mommy’s makeup.

