Are #LHHNY's Jenn And Phresher Still Together?
#LHHNY: Jenn Rejected Phresher’s Decade-Late Marriage Proposal, But Did They Really Split?
Last night on “Love and Hip Hop New York” Phresher and Jenn had a conversation about all that has been transpiring in their relationship the last few years and ultimately, Jenn chose to press “pause” on Phresher’s recent marriage proposal.
We don’t blame Jenn for saying “hold up” to Phresher after they’ve been together since teenagers. This season alone she’s had to deal with an alleged mistress who claimed that Phresher owed her tens of thousands of dollars and being disrespected by Phresher’s “artist” Jenneske. Jenn says she accepted the ring for the sake of not embarrassing Phresher but after a few days of reflecting, she thinks he needs to work on himself more.
Do YOU blame her? Here’s the moment:
Yikes! Phresher really didn’t react well to the concerns of a woman he claims he wants to marry, but id they REALLY split? Hit the flip to find out.
Jenn might have decided to press pause on her engagement to Phresher on TV, but it looks like in real life she’s EXCITED to be a wife. Just a week ago, the “groupie slayer” posted a video on Instagram where she boasted about being a wife soon.
Gm I’m so happy to say my first love is now my soon to be husband love you with all my heart ❤️ Big Daddy @phresher_dgygz
In the comments, Phresher expressed his love for Jenn with, “LOVE U GIRLLLLLLLLL.”
Phresher himself is also rocking a ring on his engagement finger. This must be a good sign, right?
