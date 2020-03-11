Drama Is Here: All Of The Stop Storylines And Scandals From The Upcoming Season Of #LHHATL

All The Storylines From Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta's Upcoming Season
On Tuesday, VH1 dropped the long preview for the next season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. That’s because Mona Scott does not stop and she keeps a Love & Hip-Hop on TV at all times of the year. There’s pretty much non-stop filming and airing of shows. Fatigue has yet to set in as people tune in like fanatics.
When we last saw our stars they were: in the middle of marriage strife, dealing with cheating scandals, courtroom drama, secret marriages and pending divorces. Now we get to get caught up on what’s happening in the lives of Rasheeda, Kirk, Mimi, Stevie J, Sierra, Alexis Sky, Karlie Redd and the gang.
We are also getting some pretty exciting debuts from some messy new stars who you are either going to really hate or really love.
We can’t wait to see what this season has. Want something to look forward to? Peep the biggest storylines of the upcoming season.
Alexis Sky And Karlie Redd Fight Over Karlie’s Man – If you recall, Karlie got mysteriously married to some guy nobody quite knew named Arkansa Mo. Tragically, he passed away last year. What we didn’t know until now is that Alexis had claimed that he proposed to her first and that her ring is actually Alexis’. Big ol’ yikes.
Sierra Goes To Jail – Sierra faced charges for attacking a pregnant woman and now we have to watch her stress out over this on the show. The incident occurred in 2017 but she didn’t actually get charged until last summer. She faces a potential five years in prison for the crime. This is some real, serious isht.
Sierra vs. Karlie Redd – These two were besties and seemed inseparable for the entirety of last season. Somehow it fell apart because Sierra felt like Karlie didn’t have her back. Was this from the trial? Was this from something else? All we know is that it turned into fisticuffs and hair-pulling.
Mimi’s Marriage Conundrum – Mimi went to Stevie J of all people to discuss marriage and if she’s ready. She’s been happily in love for a few years with her boo Ty, who really hates Stevie, for what it’s worth. Mimi doesn’t think she’s ready for marriage which is pretty damn wild.
Momma Dee’s Drinking – Her alcoholism has been one of the big storylines in recent years and it appears to have gotten out of hand again here. She’s at the parties and struggling while Scrappy tries to get her together. This looks like it can be one of the more difficult stories of the year.
LightskinKeisha Debuts – The newest castmember is musician LightskinKeisha who is already up on the drama. There’s plenty of dating drama and music and she calls someone a “basic a$$ bottom of the barrel a$$ b***” so we are all the way here for the craziness. You know you don’t get on LHHATL without being full of drama. We can’t wait to see her.
Is Sierra Pregnant? – What? Sierra has been accused of sleeping around and having her own side situations. Her relationship with BK has always been one of unrest and mistrust. Now she might be pregnant with his kid? Word? Sierra looks like she might be the star this season because her life is falling apart.
Fights, Fights, Fights – There are going to be fights. Big old fights. Big nasty brawls and fights that we can’t wait to see more of. The trailer shows some serious mushing, wigs being tossed and twerking on top of a limo. Who all is going to scrap? We’ll have to tune in and see for ourselves.
