DweebCam: Drake’s Goofiest Courtside Moments

You gotta love doofy dweebling Drake who has sooooo muuuuch funnnnnn while sitting courtside at NBA basketball games, especially Toronto Raptors home games, where he does the absolute MOST as the Championship team’s lovable/aggravating ambassador/celebrity fanatic.

Whyyy Drizzy is sooo extra, we’ll never know–well, we do know. He’s Drake–but he’s evolved into one of basketball’s most visible courtside clowns–a wayyy goofier Spike Lee if you will–who yells at players, has hissy fits, tussles with mascots, breaks rules and annoys fans with a goofy glee that’s made him the most ridiculous fanatic in the NBA today.

