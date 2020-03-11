DweebCam: Drake’s Goofiest Courtside Moments

Drake's Goofiest Courtside Moments

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Raptors

Source: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

You gotta love doofy dweebling Drake who has sooooo muuuuch funnnnnn while sitting courtside at NBA basketball games, especially Toronto Raptors home games, where he does the absolute MOST as the Championship team’s lovable/aggravating ambassador/celebrity fanatic.

Whyyy Drizzy is sooo extra, we’ll never know–well, we do know. He’s Drake–but he’s evolved into one of basketball’s most visible courtside clowns–a wayyy goofier Spike Lee if you will–who yells at players, has hissy fits, tussles with mascots, breaks rules and annoys fans with a goofy glee that’s made him the most ridiculous fanatic in the NBA today.

Hit the flip for all of Drake’s goofiest courtside moments.

NBA All-Star Game 2014

Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There’s absolutely nothing in the world this funny, Drake. Not a thing. Nope.

Raptors

Source: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors

    Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

    Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

    Source: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

    Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

