Go Home, Aubrey: Pettiest Reactions To Drake Sitting Next To Savannah & LeBron At Bronny’s Game
Gotta love Aubrey who got the internet going like only he can after sitting next to Savannah and LeBron at their son Bronny’s recent Sierra Canyon game in a seemingly normal courtside moment that spawned a hilarious new meme wave.
At this point, we all know Aubrey is a lovable DWEEB who isn’t really Savannah’s cup of Toronto tea based on her body language while he cackled it up with Bron during the game in a hilariously awkward sequence of events that gave us more of a glimpse into her personality.
Now, we could be dead wrong about Savannah and Drake’s relationship–hell, they could be good friends–but it’s wayyy more fun to speculate on a random interaction in public that, naturally, stirred up all sorts of petty hysteria across social media.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Drake sitting next to Savannah & Bron at Bronny’s game on the flip.
“If “what the hell is so funny” was a person”
“W.I.F.E= Women Intercept Fun Everyday”
Savannah absolutely refers to Drake as “ya lil friend” when she talks to LeBron. She’s also traveling to every Laker game in Toronto.
Savannah: Glad you n ya lil friend having a good time
Lebron:
Drake: Yo Bron say hi to Rihanna
Savannah:
When you already know your response will be “that’s crazy” but you want to put some extra sauce on it
I’m tryna be as unbothered by life as Ms. Savannah James is by Drake and LeBron lol.
Mrs. Savannah James is the best part of this video! The headline should be Lebron and Drake sat next to Savannah to watch Bronny and Sierra Canyon.
“Savannah look annoyed bron and drake having fun 😂”
… I dont see it .
