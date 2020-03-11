Jail Then Hell: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault And Rape

Harvey Weinstein is going to prison for 23 years. Will hotep Twitter please STFU now?

According to a PageSix report, Weinstein was sentenced two decades plus for the rape of an aspiring actress Jessica Mann and sexual assault of production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi. Justice James Burke threw a library of books at Weinstein this morning inside a Manhattan courtroom.

That maximum that the disgraced producer could have gotten was 29 years. We have no idea why the judge didn’t give him the extra six. Weinstein clearly deserves it.

Peep the bulls#!t he said to the court prior to being given his sentence:

“First of all, to all the women who testified, you may have given the truths … I have a great deal of remorse for all of you,” said Weinstein. Referring to the #MeToo movement, Weinstein said, “We are going through this crisis right now in this country. The movement basically started with me … now there are thousands of men who are being accused.” Weinstein said he had a “wonderful time” with his accusers. “I’m totally confused and I think men are confused,” Weinstein said, adding, “I’m worried.”

Only thing he needs to be worried about is the hard-hittin’ inmates who might want to take a piece out of him. Interpret that however you will…

Both Haleyi and Mann read victim impact statements before hearing Weinstein’s sentence.

“What he did not only stripped me of my dignity … it diminished my confidence and faith in people,” said Haleyi, who had tearfully testified that Weinstein invited her to his Soho apartment, where he held her down and forcibly performed oral sex on her on July 10, 2006. She said Weinstein “had crushed a part of my spirit and he made me feel awkward and insecure” and that the past couple of years “have been excruciating.”

Then Mann spoke:

Mann, who completely broke down and hyperventilated on the witness stand when she testified last month, told the judge during her victim impact statement that “those were the screams of a terrified young woman reliving her experiences … those were the screams that will forever haunt those who witnessed me.” “I had to endure his penis raping me on his time,” Mann said during her victim impact statement. “I wish I had been able to fight him while he raped me.” “Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever … the impact lasts a lifetime,” said Mann, who added, “I ask you to give me the gift of knowing exactly where Harvey is at all times.”

F**k Harvey Weinstein and everyone who still supports him.