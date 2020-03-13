Yikes! Fed Up Princess Love Tells Ray J She DOESN’T Love Him Anymore

Princess Love and Ray J have been split since their explosive public spat that took place in Vegas late last year, but is all love lost on Princess’s end? It looks that way.

In a shocking conversation with her estranged hubby, the fed-up wife, and mother reveals does not love Ray J the same anymore. The couple recorded the unscripted, unstaged conversation for a limited series called “The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love”, airing on Zeus. In a preview clip from the documented conversation things seemingly get REAL.

Princess sounds off, “it’s been two months and you don’t feel the need to have a serious conversation about what happened? You ABANDONED me. All you care about is yourself.”

Princess seems seriously upset that Ray J left her to (allegedly) party with strippers while she was pregnant and taking care of their daughter in an adjacent hotel suite. She tells Ray J to his face:

“I don’t respect you, I lost a lot of love for you. You’re not a protector.”

After storming off, Princess tells the cameras she’s done with Ray and their marriage.

“I don’t want to be with him anymore, and it’s like, I don’t love him anymore.”

Yikes! Hit play to hear it for yourself.

The couple has been married since 2016 and they have two children together. Previously, Ray J’s mother Sonja Norwood warned that they should get a prenup in case these did decide to divorce, to which Princess took offense.

Princess Love and Ray J’s intense separation conversation airs on Sunday, March 15th on Zeus. Will you be tuning in?