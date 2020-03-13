Talent! The Most Slept-On R&B Singers Of ALL-TIME, Pt. 1

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the most slept-on (and underrated) R&B singers of All-Time (ALL-TIME) who deserve their flowers ASAP for sharing their incredible gifts with a fickle, clout-obsessed, wave-hopping audience that doesn’t really appreciate talent anymore. Some more mainstream than others, we’ll never understand why they’re not bigger (well, in some cases we know why *side-eye*) but we’re here to show them the proper amount of love they’ve earned over the years. Hit the flip for an essential gallery of the most underrated singers of all-time (part 1).

Jazmine Sullivan The Godly-voiced soulstress inspired millions of scorned women to stalk (and vandalize) their ex-boo’s car with her biggest hit that set the tone for her ascension onto the R&B charts. Incredibly-talented as both a singer and songwriter, Jaz has everything she needs to be legendary in today’s talent-thin industry.

View this post on Instagram It ain’t always pretty…….. 📸 @rontyoungphoto A post shared by ledisi (@ledisi) on Feb 29, 2020 at 3:28pm PST Ledisi Some people still don’t know who or what a Ledisi is and that’s 100% criminal. She’s just too vocally-extraordinary to be relegated to award show tributes and small venues. At this point in her career, she should be a legit superstar

View this post on Instagram Clippers-Heat A post shared by Lalah Hathaway (@lalahhathaway) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:06pm PST Lalah Hathaway Living in the shadow of a legendary parent seems stressful but Lalah is far more than just Donny Hathaway’s daughter and proves this with every effortless run that will absolutely make your soul ascend from your body.

View this post on Instagram NBA promo for ESPN💪🏾 A post shared by B.J. The Chicago Kid (@bjthechicagokid) on Feb 26, 2020 at 3:04pm PST BJ The Chicago Kid Comparing the silky-voiced crooner to D’Angelo is completely-unfair but that’s who most will think about while playing his undeniable jams. Underground-famous-turned-medium mainstream famous, BJ has the buttery biscuits and gravy-vocals and charm to elevate R&B to another level.

View this post on Instagram 🌟💫✨✨🌟✨💫 A post shared by latoiyawilliams (@latoiyawilliamsofficial) on Dec 5, 2019 at 7:34am PST Latoiya Williams Her hauntingly-smoky vocals on the unappreciated gem “Fallen Star” seemed too pure for her NOT to blow but she never did. You may not know her by name but you’ve heard her incredible hooks on several timeless records.