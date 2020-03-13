The Good Stuff: 10 Black Adult Film Stars To Keep You Company While You’re Quarantined

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

So you’re quarantined or in isolation for a few weeks. Schools are closed. Dorms are shut down. Your job is working from home. Your roster of baes are all either stuck at home or enjoying $3.75 flights to the Dominican Republic. You’re alone. So what are you going to do? Well, you should probably help the time pass by enjoying some good old-fashioned adult films. Now we are sure you are familiar with just going to videos and finding whatever you find. However, you may want to find some old faithfuls now that you have extra time on your…hands. *snicker* So here are 10 stars you may want to invest your time in no matter what your preferences are. Hit the flip and see.

View this post on Instagram 🤗 A post shared by Sarah Banks (@sarahbanksoffi) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:20am PST Sarah Banks – She made her debut in 2016 with a lot of “girl-on-girl” scenes. Her awards are as follows: ““Most Epic Ass (Fan Award)” at the 2017 AVN Awards, “Best Anal Performer” at the 2018 Inked Awards and “Best Anal Performer” at the 2019 Urban X Awards.” She’s an absolute baddie and someone you should have on your queue.

View this post on Instagram 😇 A post shared by Cassidy Banks (@cassbabyyy) on Aug 27, 2019 at 6:02pm PDT Cassidy Banks – This Puerto Rican and Black young star has been killing the game for the last few years. The Denver native has hundreds of videos all over the place and has won awards like 2015: Nightmoves Awards nominee “Best Boobs”

2016: AVN Awards nominee “Best Boobs (Fan Award)”

2016: XBIZ Awards nominee “Best New Starlet.”

View this post on Instagram If I were your valentine what would we do ⁉️🤔Happy Valentine’s Day 💝 A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐡 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 🖤💕 (@moriahmillss) on Feb 14, 2020 at 4:04am PST Moriah Mills – She’s been featured in XXL and has been a banging model in her own right. Here’s what she told them in 2017: “I didn’t expect things to take off as they did on my IG. I’m still shocked that it happened so fast. When I started my account in 2015, my videos brought a lot of traffic. In one month, I gained 100,000 followers. I get over 500 DMs a day. But I guess that comes with the type of things I post”.

I hate working out but I love it when people say they like my belly so 😅 pic.twitter.com/1CYXBw5b4W — Kira Noir Inc. (@thekiranoir) March 10, 2020 Kira Noir – She’s been in the game for six years, making her debut in 2014. Winner of “Best Anal Performer” at the 2018 Urban X Awards and plenty of “Female Performer of the Year”, “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Group Sex Scene” nominations at the AVN Awards.

View this post on Instagram I havent had sex in so long my coochie gone close up🤯 A post shared by Teanna Trump (@itsteannatrump) on Dec 23, 2019 at 9:58am PST Teanna Trump – You know Teanna Trump. She’s probably the most famous adult film star in the game, going mainstream whenever she drops a scene. She’s known for getting banned from just about every social media network every few weeks, but she still gives us what we want.

View this post on Instagram Top of the morning baby ⛅️Happy #MistyStoneMonday A post shared by Misty Stone (@mistystone420) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:24am PST Misty Stone – Misty is an OG in the game, but she’s still cranking out stellar content. She became a megastar when she was in all those spoofs back in the day like the “NOT The Cosby Show” and whatnot. Always good to go with old faithful.