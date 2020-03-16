21 Savage May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus, Breaks Down When It Could’ve Happened

As we get deeper into the Coronavirus outbreak, more and more of our beloved celebrities are falling victim to the virus. The whole pandemic first became really real earlier this week, when we saw Utah Jazz Players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell test positive for the virus, causing the entire NBA season to come to a halt. That all happened on the same day that Tom Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson caught the virus in Australia, where they were now quarantined after going overseas for the preproduction of an upcoming movie.

Now, we officially have the first scare within the Hip-Hop space. Well….sort of.

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage took to his Instagram over the weekend to reveal that he has symptoms similar to that of the Coronavirus. While he doesn’t think he’s infected with COVID-19 for some reason, the people around him definitely believe he is. Savage went on to play devil’s advocate in the video, wracking his brain in order to think about where he could have caught the virus, and most importantly, why would it skip over everyone else in his circle and go straight for him.

The video is inadvertently hilarious, as the rapper refuses to believe he could have fallen to the virus. Savage ends the video breaking down and ordering an IV to make him feel better, because no matter what symptoms you describe during a time like this, it’s gonna end up sounding like Coronavirus.

Watch the video down below and make your own decision on whether or not you think he indeed has the dreaded Coronavirus.

It’s pretty hard to get tested at the moment, but even so, we can only hope 21 and his team are taking the proper precautions to not get anyone around him infected.