(A Lot) Of Positivity: 21 Savage Treats 300 Families To Thanksgiving Dinner

21 Savage Treats 300 Families To Thanksgiving Dinner

21 Savage has had a wild year to say the least. He started the year with a fresh number 1 album with “I am> I Was”. Then during Super Bowl weekend was detained by ICE due to his citizenship status. His tour that accompanied his album was a hit across the US. He dominated his rap features and finally blessed us with his talents on some R&B features. He hopped on Jhene Aiko’s “Triggered” remix and then joined Alicia Keys for her remix to “Show Me Love”.

All while doing he was still denied approval to travel overseas thanks to ICE. During the whole year even with ICE conflicts and them limiting his moves, 21 has maintained his mission to give back and show up for his community. He’s recently been leading the “Guns Up” movement in Atlanta which aims to stop the senseless violence in his hometown of Atlanta.

He even partnered with fellow rapper Future to rent out the entire Six Flags park for their neighborhood of “Zone 6” to enjoy. Not even days after that he held his annual back to school drive“Issa Back 2 School Drive.”

So it comes as no surprise that he recently fed over 300 families for the holidays because that’s the kind of standup guy 21 Savage is.

TMZ reports,

The rapper helped serve an early Thanksgiving dinner to 300 families in need Tuesday night at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia … throwing on a red apron and making sure everyone got a hot meal.

21 Savage calls DeKalb County home … and his mother, Heather Joseph, joined him as they helped serve plates full of turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, mac and cheese and, of course, gravy.

21 Savage has grown right before our eyes, in addition to giving back his immigration issues with ICE have prompted him to start speaking on the unfair treatment of migrants in this country.

Keep it up, 21.