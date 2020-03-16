RHOA: NeNe And The Rest Of Twitter DESTROYED Kenya For Her Shadiness And Life Falling Apart

When we left our lovely ladies of Atlanta last time, Kenya and Nene were dealing with all sorts of tension. Kenya opened the show talking about how she didn’t want to work things out with Nene or try to figure out how to make things better.

Kenya started off her villainy by coming for Cynthia over…wine? Really? She tried to give her a hard time about pairing wines and the rest of the ladies just rolled their eyes in frustration especially considering that Cynthia owns The Bailey Wine Cellar. Was Kenya trying to discredit her friend Cynthia’s business???? Later Kenya continued her rampage by coming at a producer!

That was all the appetizer for the final clash between Nene and Kenya. Lost story short: Nene called Kenya a whole b****. Kenya called Nene bipolar and NeNe said Kenya being bipolar is why Marc LEFT her.

Then Kenya tried to fix things with Tanya only for Nene to jump in again. And we end in a cliffhanger of the two looking like they are about to throw hands.

Twitter clearly picked a side that side was Nene’s as they spent yet another week DRAGGING Kenya. Peep the shade that was thrown.