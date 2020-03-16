Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Play "The Marrieds Game"
#LHHATL: Kirk & Rasheeda Answer Embarrassing Questions (About Poop?) Ahead Of Season Premiere
Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are back on television screens tonight for the season premiere of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”, and what better way to warm up a cold audience than to give us a little Q+A game?
In a promo for the show, The Frosts are playing “The Marrieds Game” where they answer questions about their lengthy and sometimes shaky relationship and see if their answers match up. In the clip, Kirk interestingly claims that Rasheeda is sometimes really mean to him in arguments.
Rasheeda, seemingly clowning her hubby also let his poop habit out of the bag. Apparently, he likes to stand up on the toilet to let the missiles drop?? This is TEW much.
Hit play to see The Frost play “The Marrieds Game”.
“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” is back tonight on VH1. Will YOU be tuning in?
