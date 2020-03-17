LHHATL: 10 Burning Questions About Alexis Skyy’s Air-Kerfuffle With Karlie Redd

The “Love And Hip Hop” Atlanta season premiere went down last night and it didn’t feel complete until there was a spicy physical squabble ready to pop off. Troubled bad-bish Alexis Skyy entered the chat awkwardly as Kirk and Rasheeda celebrated 20-years of rocky coupledom.

Before fans could even figure out why Alexis was there, her shoes were off and she was threatening to knuckle-up Karlie Redd. Apparently these women, 20-years apart, had been messing around with the same man. That man being Karlie’s ex, and she’s no longer in a relationship with him. Apparently, Alexis has been holding some “on sight” fists for Karlie.

Hit play.

What was THAT?! The entire scene is confusing and raises the question about how it even got passed the editing floor. Flummoxed fans have lots to ask too.

