Alexis Skky & Karlie Redd Fight On LHHATL
#LHHATL: 10 Burning Questions About Alexis Skyy’s Air-Kerfuffle With Karlie Redd
The “Love And Hip Hop” Atlanta season premiere went down last night and it didn’t feel complete until there was a spicy physical squabble ready to pop off. Troubled bad-bish Alexis Skyy entered the chat awkwardly as Kirk and Rasheeda celebrated 20-years of rocky coupledom.
Before fans could even figure out why Alexis was there, her shoes were off and she was threatening to knuckle-up Karlie Redd. Apparently these women, 20-years apart, had been messing around with the same man. That man being Karlie’s ex, and she’s no longer in a relationship with him. Apparently, Alexis has been holding some “on sight” fists for Karlie.
What was THAT?! The entire scene is confusing and raises the question about how it even got passed the editing floor. Flummoxed fans have lots to ask too.
- This fan asks a popular question. A better question would be: what type a man hasn’t Alexis gone for? Her palette is VAST and covers mostly everything.
2. Why is Alexis really mad at Karlie over a man that Karlie isn’t even with anymore? Or does she really think she can beat up every main chick in Atlanta one-by-one and get a prize?
3. Why did Alexis wait until Rasheeda and Kirk celebrate their anniversary for this mess??? They’ve been together longer than Alexis has been an adult. She didn’t think that was rude?
4. Self-explanatory, but didn’t she just say…nvm! Priorities.
5. Alexis probably landed one punch in this fight and it was to her own body. What was the goal?
6. Enough of Alexis, let’s get on the hosts; Why didn’t Kirk or Rasheeda vet their ‘surprise’ guests a little closer when they came through the door together?
7. Off subject, but something fans absolutely want to know: Who is Alexis Skyy’s baby daddy?
8. When is Alexis Skyy going to tell her own story or at least get her own man?
9. Who told Karlie Redd she knew how to fight?
10. New York wasn’t really your franchise and now ATL is starting off really fishy. Why are we STILL doing ‘Love and Hip Hop’, Alexis?
