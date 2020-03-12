Not So Fast: Carl Crawford & 1501 Entertainment Say Megan Thee Stallion Has No Legal Right To Sue Them (Exclusive)

Megan Thee Stallion’s civil suit against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment is far from over.

The Houston record company – and its head, Carl Crawford – filed court papers asking that the rising rapper’s civil suit against them grind to a halt.

The label just filed a motion to stay Megan’s case and have her allegations of fraud, bullying and more be decided by a private arbitrator.

Lawyers for the label filed court papers March 11 asking for her case to be put on hold indefinitely because their contract says that she can’t sue the label if they disagree over it.

If the judge approves the case going through arbitration, the outcome may never be made public.

1501 said Megan willingly entered into an artist’s contract with the company two years ago, and under the terms of that deal, any disputes between them would be settled privately through arbitration. Crawford and 1501 contend that having Megan’s case proceed would violate their artist’s agreement and the law. They believe even if Megan’s fraud claims against them are true, everything still needs to be hashed out in private.

Meg sued Crawford and 1501 earlier this month, alleging they had her sign a bad deal, are harassing her online, are jealous of her Roc Nation management deal and out to ruin her career. Last week, Megan got a court order that allowed her to release new singles, S.U.G.A. and “Captain Hook.”

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.