Thicker Than Grape Dimetapp: City Girl JT Flaunts Her Pre-Quarantined Yams On The Gram

Everyone’s buzzing over City Girl JT flaunting her pre-quarantined yams for the gram in a delicious display of thirst trap excellence that wowed her followers and riled up her haters while the rest of the world spiraled into corona chaos.

Locked up for wayyy too long for credit card fraud, the other equally fiiiine member of the City Girls has been living her absolute BEST (and thickest) life over the past few months with shiny new bling, lavish fashions and quite possibly the baddest bawwwdy in the game right now.

Peep the premium thirst traps (and Thirsty Twitter hysteria) on the flip.