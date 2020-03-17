Draya Posts Savage Fenty Panties On The Gram, Stirs Up Chaos
#ThirstTrapFromHome: Draya Posts A Plethora Of Purplish Panny Drawls On The Gram, Stirs Up Fappy Frenzy
Sooo yeaaa, we’ve reached the point of the social distancing era where everybody’s bored (and doing crazy s***) at home which explains why Draya randomly posted a plethora of purplish (Savage x Fenty?) panties on her Instagram page where she kicked off a ‘caption this’ challenge.
Yep, she was BORED bored but her thirsty followers participated anyway (and were even featured in her IG stories) in one of the latest examples of celebs connecting with fans on social media while literally having nothing else better to do during the coronavirus crisis.
Peep Draya’s bored panty post (and some reactions) on the flip.
“Ok. Since we’re bored. Best caption wins …. mine are on my story” – it’s only been a few days (with WEEKS, maybe MONTHS left of quarantine) and we’re already here
“Draya Michelle be doin the most random sh*t on her insta. Nobody tryna see u wash yo hands lol ….i still watched it tho” – us too, bruh. Us too.
“Me when I seen draya post on Instagram just now” – look, we’re not ashamed to admit this”
“Why would I pay for onlyfans when I can watch Draya workout on instagram” – no, but seriously. He has a great point
“It was a smart decision to make Draya and Jayda brand ambassadors for SavagexFenty. I be wanting everything they post on insta” – yep, smaaaaart power move by Fenty.
