Here’s All You Need To Know About The Rumor That Had Oprah’s Name Trending And The Accusations She Denied

You knew this was coming. The internet was always going to do this. Conspiracy theories were always going to be coming out as soon as all these celebrities started getting tested. This always happens. The latest popped up last night when Oprah became the number one trending topic on Twitter. It all started with a rumor and conspiracy that she was arrested as part of a sex trafficking ring that Tom Hanks was also somehow involved in.

This, of course, would all be linked to the damn Coronavirus as some big coverup related to this whole thing. This is absolutely ridiculous. So you know we wanted to give you all the facts, dispelling this nonsense before it gets too far, which may be too late.

Oprah even responded. That’s how bad it got.

Hit the flip to see the breakdown of events, the truth and, of course, Twitter jokes.