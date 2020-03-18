All You Need To Know About The Oprah Sex Trafficking Conspiracy Rumor
Here’s All You Need To Know About The Rumor That Had Oprah’s Name Trending And The Accusations She Denied
You knew this was coming. The internet was always going to do this. Conspiracy theories were always going to be coming out as soon as all these celebrities started getting tested. This always happens. The latest popped up last night when Oprah became the number one trending topic on Twitter. It all started with a rumor and conspiracy that she was arrested as part of a sex trafficking ring that Tom Hanks was also somehow involved in.
This, of course, would all be linked to the damn Coronavirus as some big coverup related to this whole thing. This is absolutely ridiculous. So you know we wanted to give you all the facts, dispelling this nonsense before it gets too far, which may be too late.
Oprah even responded. That’s how bad it got.
Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾
This all started with a post from QAnon, a far-right online seep state conspiracy site that posts all sorts of mess about celebrities. This particular post has all the fixings of their work and it worked.
People are also using this to attack Oprah over Michael Jackson and her role in discussing his accusations.
“Why does Oprah get to say “it’s not true” in a flimsy tweet yet Michael Jackson bleed on national television eack week to dispel fake rumors & prove his innocence via a lengthy public trial, and a 10+ year FBI investigation and in his death Oprah still doubted him. I don’t get it
Y’all saying Leave Oprah alone??”
“Micheal Jackson has been 10 Yrs and she ain’t leave him alone when she dropped that false ass documentary. She’ll be aight.
She gon get these Tweets.
And we’re gonna laughFace with tears of joy”
There’s also talk of what Facebook and Twitter can do to quell these types of conspiracies as they are harmful.
“There’s freedom of speech and then there’s slander. These allegations about Oprah because of a FB post is ridiculous. It’s downright scary that the masses will believe anything that they read and then form a mob to attack innocent people. Leave Oprah alone and get a life.”
Regardless of the fact it’s not true, Twitter is running away with all of this and bringing all the jokes just because that’s what Twitter does. People absolutely have no child whatsoever.
“#oprah did what
Me tryna find out what:”
“Me and the boys on our way to safe the kids from oprah’s basement. #OprahWinfrey”
“Oprah coming outta her house when she getting raided like #OprahWinfrey”
Of course with the way this is all going this year, we can get people who see how this could be true because everything is jacked up.
“Even if the Oprah scandal is fake, I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was real because of everything that’s been going on in 2020 #OprahWinfrey”
