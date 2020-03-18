More To Come: 8 MORE Black Adult Film Stars To Keep You Company While You’re Quarantined

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

We here at BOSSIP have been working around the clock to make sure you don’t lose your damn minds while you’re quarantined away from the world. One of the best ways to do that is to flood your eyes with as much porn as humanly possible. Peep: you get to pass he time with something to watch when you’ve plowed through your Netflix cue. You can get in some physical activity while the gym is closed. AND you get to do something that helps you sleep through the apocalyptic crisis eating away at your sanity. Last week we highlighted some adult film stars who can keep you company while you’re home alone. Now we have eight more. So sit back, relax and hit up whoever will ship you more lotion while you stay at home. We got everything you need. Hit the flip…

View this post on Instagram Alimony pose 🤪 #exotic #followme A post shared by 🇨🇦 LA Based MY ONLY ACCOUNT (@realjennafoxx) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:05am PST Jenna Foxx – She got a following for being one of the most sought-after “teen” stars in the game. She has won quite a few Urban X awards and is an absolute beast in the game. Thank us later.

View this post on Instagram .::B I G. D A D D Y::. A post shared by Krave Melanin (@kravemelaninofficial) on Mar 1, 2020 at 5:50pm PST Krave Melanin – He’s one of the most sought-after gay porn stars in the game. His flicks have been highly sought after for a while now and some would say he’s the preeminent gay porn star. He will absolutely be on your to-watch list.

Hope everyone has a great day🖤 pic.twitter.com/QHRiyLh04L — Bethany BenzXXX (@bethanyxxxbenz) March 5, 2020 Bethany Benz – Does she look familiar? You might not know that she was one of the stars of Ray J’s “Ray Of Love” reality show from a few years back. She was always one of the baddest in reality TV history. Now, she’s setting that bawdy out in adult flicks across the internet.

View this post on Instagram PORNSTAR KEPTSECRET VIEW 100+ FILMS PORN EXCLUSIVELY VIEWABLE KeptSecretxXx.com FTMporn.xXx A post shared by Scott (@therealkeptsecret) on Dec 15, 2019 at 7:10pm PST Kept Secret – He is also a gay porn star who is tearing up the internet and the entire game. And, uh, other things. This brotha will have you falling in love by the time you finish enjoying your videos.

View this post on Instagram Good morning my loves ❤️ drop emojis to say it back don't be rude👇#melanin #instagood A post shared by Layton Benton 💋 (@dreallaytonbenton) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:50am PST Layton Benton – If you venture over into the wonderful BBW category then this woman is one of the stars there. Just look at her awards: “Best New Starlet” at the 2014 AVN Awards, “Hottest A$$ (Fan Award)” at the 2015 AVN Awards, “Best Body” at the 2016 Nightmoves Awards and “Orgasmic Oralist” at the 2017 Urban X Awards.

#Gucci 📸 my BFF @mikeansbach pic.twitter.com/C81fuic8FK — Osa Lovely 🇱🇷 🇧🇧 (@OSALOVELY) March 17, 2020 Osa Lovely – You ever heard of a site called Brazzers? We doubt you have, you God-fearing group of readers. But if you do go to Brazzers then you’ll know that Osa is one of the staples there, giving us gem after gem with her videos.

