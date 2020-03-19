The Kardashians Are Getting DRAGGED For Their Tristan Thompson Birthday Wishes After Trashing Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson‘s birthday was earlier this week. The baller just turned 29 years old. He’s spent the last few years in the middle of one scandal after another en route to a nasty breakup with Khloe.

At the heart of that breakup was an allegation that he and Jordyn Woods had some sort of improper interaction. That interaction led to Jordyn being exiled from the Kardashian and Jenner families.

Fast Forward to this past week and the Kardashians, namely Kim, are celebrating his birthday.

This has caused people to call them out for bringing Tristan back into the fold and continuing to trash Jordyn. Fair? Hit the flip to see the chaos.