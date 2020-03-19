Corona Cuisine: 10 Delicious Struggle Meals To Chef Up While Quarantined

As the Coronavirus quarantine shuts down society and our food rations run low, we’ve reached the point of temporary insanity with a splash of anxiety where days feel FOREVER-long without any signs of things getting back to normal.

But, luckily for you, we have the perfect remedy for your quarantine stress: DELICIOUS STRUGGLE MEALS.

Yep, our fave easily cookable creations that the regular shmegular everyday person can make (and make deliciously) without spending very much (IF ANY) money during these uncertain times.

So, gather around for the most essential Corona content on the whole entire internet that we’ve compiled for you on the flip.