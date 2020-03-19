RHOA Shade Files: Kandi & NeNe Face Off Over ‘Victim’ Claims—‘Make Up Your Mind!’

Two ATL housewives that previously said they “saw each other” apparently can’t seem to see eye to eye AGAIN. NeNe Leakes once again is shading Kandi Burruss and this time, Kandi’s responding. As previously reported NeNe called Kandi a “fake a**” after Kandi commented that NeNe must have hired a group of “friends” to attend a jungle brunch that was highlighted on the show.

“In fact, when she was at that brunch she was very nice to everybody. I was really surprised to see her get in her interview and say those things… fake a**,” said NeNe on Watch What Happens Live.

And while a number of people thought that was the end of the shade, NeNe’s apparently still none too pleased. The RHOA OG hopped in the comments of the @HousewivesOfATL page and claimed that Kandi’s been so nasty and so rude to her. According to NeNe, Kandi’s been supportive of people who “appear to be against her.”

“Don’t get it twisted, i don’t have an issue with Kandi,” wrote NeNe. “It appears that she every season has nasty hateful things to say about me always in her confessionals. She always support those who appear to be against me. Years ago i said “i see you” and left it there years agoooo. You never see me in my confessionals talking about Kandi.”

Kandi then hopped in the comments too and clapped back. The housewife said it’s pretty clear that NeNe’s got a problem with her—and she’s claiming that NeNe’s “playing a victim.”

“I can’t tell she doesn’t have an issue with me,” wrote Kandi. “She been steady talking about me lately & we haven’t had an argument the entire season. What have I said about her other than the joke I made about the ladies at her luncheon not being her real friends??? & I wasn’t the only one on the episode who joked about it so what’s her real issue? Go ahead & play victim… Nobody cares.”

Well damn!

The shade continued and it allllll played out on Instagram. NeNe also added that she’s “that b***”…

and hinted that Kanid’s been using her for drama. Uhhhhhhhhh….since when???

“I heard you were struggling to find drama with someone this season because no one is talking about you. So accept this as a little help. Just call me 911 ok,” said NeNe. […] “I don’t even know how to play citim! So I’m victim now, had lap dogs before and talk s*** about everybody. Make up your mind what u want me to be ok!

Oh brother. Allll this drama and who knows when we’ll see it play out on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion.

If you care, you can read more of NeNe and Kandi’s back and forth below via @HousewivesOfATL.