Meek Mill Baby Mama Cancels Baby Shower
Safety First: Meek Mill & Milan Harris Cancel Baby Shower Due To Coronavirus Concerns
Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend Milan Harris is putting the health and the safety of her loved ones before her baby shower celebration. The expectant mother just revealed that she will be canceling the celebration due to coronavirus concerns.
Harris made the tough decision while figuring out how to use her time constructively while social distancing.”I’ve read a few books on pregnancy and I’m currently reading “The Mama Natural a week by week guide to pregnancy and childbirth.” Meanwhile, she is figuring out a birthing plan and finalizing her baby registry.
I still have to do my birthing plan and finalize baby registry.
It’s taking forever because I want the cool stuff but I want to make sure it’s the safest as well.
Oh and due to the corona virus I’ve decided to cancel the baby shower.
What are some more tips I can do during my pregnancy to make it as memorable as possible?
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been trying to record my pregnancy journey as much as I can remember. So when my baby gets older they (I’m saying they because I don’t like saying “it”….but it’s only 1 baby) can see the entire journey. I’ve wrote 2 letters to my baby explaining my cravings, how I feel, what they’re doing while in my stomach, my plans, etc. I still have to create an email for baby so I can send all the letters, photos and footage to the email address so when my baby gets older they can look and see everything. (I’m just waiting to decide on a baby name before I create the email) I’ve read a few books on pregnancy and I’m currently reading “The Mama Natural a week by week guide to pregnancy and childbirth. (I’ve posted pages from the book on my story a few times so I wanted to share it on my actual page) . . I still have to do my birthing plan and finalize baby registry. It’s taking forever because I want the cool stuff but I want to make sure it’s the safest as well. Oh and due to the corona virus I’ve decided to cancel the baby shower. What are some more tips I can do during my pregnancy to make it as memorable as possible? Ps: I’m also reading this business book “how to get funding for your startup” by @pjkev. Y’all know ima boss mom so I have to balance my reads between baby and business. He has ebooks available now. It’s really informative
Do you guys have any tips for Milan to make her pregnancy anymore memorable since she’ll be short baby shower memories?
