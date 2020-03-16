Al Roker, Craig Melvin Take Break From ‘Today’ After Staffer Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Another day, another coronavirus development.

Two NBC “Today” show hosts are taking a break amid Coronavirus concerns. PageSix reports that “Today’s” Al Roker and Craig Melvin are taking time off after a colleague on the third hour of the show contracted coronavirus.

The news was announced by their “Today” coworkers Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19 … so out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them,” said Guthrie. “We promise to keep you posted, both are fine right now. They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

The staffer’s identity has not yet been revealed, the “Today” hosts, however, said that he’s a man.

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

An internal email from Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, told employees late Sunday that the unnamed member of the third-hour team was receiving medical care for “mild symptoms” and wished them a speedy recovery.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin are co-hosts on the “Today” third hour alongside Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

“As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room, and Studio 1A,” said Oppenheim in the memo obtained by The Daily Beast. “Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and—while not required to do so by the NY Health Department—are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate.” “We want to continue to assure you that your health and safety are our top priority, and remind you that NBCUniversal’s experienced team of medical professionals and crisis-management experts is in constant communication with authorities, and are continuously assessing the best and safest practices for all of us.”

What do YOU think about Al Roker and Craig Melvin taking time off from “Today”???