Bounce’s ‘IN THE CUT’ Returns April 1, Here’s An Exclusive Sneak Peek [Video]

For your quarantined viewing pleasure…

Bounce’s original comedy series “IN THE CUT” is STILL cuttin’ up. The series starring Dorien Wilson and Kellita Smit returns Wed, April 1 and it’s jam-packed with laughs and celeb appearances. This season’s guest stars include; Luenell (Dolemite Is My Name), YoYo (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood), Aida Rodriguez(Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) Dawn Halfkenny (Saints & Sinners) and Chastity Dotson (Imposters).

In The Cut revolves around businessman Jay Weaver (Dorien Wilson, The Parkers) who must adjust to married life with businesswoman Cheryl (Kellita Smith, The Bernie Mac Show), all while running a barbershop and beauty salon together. This season, the pair – along with Jay’s son Kenny (Ken Lawson, The Parkers) and their friends Smitty (John Marshall Jones, Rectify), Mabel (Laura Hayes, Meet The Browns) and Percy (Dorion Renaud) – must contend with their biggest challenges yet.

In this special BOSSIP sneak peek you’ll see what happens when Jay discovers that the city wants to demolish his barbershop. Instead of supporting his black-owned business the city wants to tear it down to make way for a new freeway. The news is especially devastating to employee Percy whose worried that if he goes back to his old job at a massage parlor he’ll have to deal with much more than he’s bargained for.

#InTheCut returns to Bounce TV on Wednesday, April 1st!

Find Bounce in your area – bnce.tv/findus