CODEC Copulation: Company Calms Coronavirus-Fearing Customers, Antibacterial Sex Robots Are Safe To Smash To Smithereens

Coronavirus is affecting our society in ways we never thought possible. Businesses are closed, professional sports is canceled, and you can’t even have safe sex with strangers anymore because you never know who has the bug.

One might surmise that pornographic websites will experience an uptick in traffic because people are feelin’ froggy and they’re stuck at home.

However, those who have spend their hard-earned (emphasis on “hard”) money on expensive sex robots were fearful that their digital spunk dumpster might somehow carry the COVID-19 pandemic virus. According to NYDailyNews, the folks at RealDoll, the company that creates these sex cyborgs, wanted to alleviate those fears with the following Instagram post.

We’ve received a LOT of emails from companies laying forth their coronavirus policy over the past two weeks, but we didn’t see this one…coming.

No one should ever be this hot in the pants but alas…