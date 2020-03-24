MORE Of The Hottest Coronavirus Thirst Traps On The Gram

QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats: MORE Life-Saving Corona Thirst Traps

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

View this post on Instagram

@iam_jonathan_ can we do this again 😳💙

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

We’re back with another freshly baked batch of quarantidday meats and treats to get you through this stressful Corona crisis that continues to disrupt every single aspect of our daily lives.

If you enjoyed the last batch (like we know you did), then you’ll really love this new batch of quarantined baddies (with a sprinkle of your thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) that certainly will take your mind off rent being due next week, dwindling toilet paper levels and the growing possibility of us being on lockdown for several more weeks.

Hit the flip for MORE of the hottest thirst grams on the gram.

“I used to love that ni55a, I ain’t gonna lie” – we don’t even know what this caption says for obvious reasons

“Living out my very own BRAZZERS fantasy over here.@fashionnova #ad” – Draya neverrrrr disappoints. Like, ever. Never ever.

View this post on Instagram

@iam_jonathan_ can we do this again 😳💙

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

DJ Duffey is another level of fine. Next-level bad. And she’s a DJ. Yep, the HOLY GRAIL of baddies.

“Day 6 of Quarantine : I need some new Netflix Suggestions 😩 Serious Inquiry Help⁉️” – she can’t possibly be serious but we know she absolutely is

“I left you on read | Please don’t call me | Set @nude.by.nikki | Hair @svynvain” – nah, we’re still calling you…several million times

“Quarantined but Cozy – pajamas: @shopboldandbeautiful” – would it be too much if we said we’d love to be those pajamas? Yes? Cool.

    Continue Slideshow

    “Coronavirus got me chillin in my room like” – ‘Rona gets blamed for everything including this thirst trap

    “Something about her..probably can’t live without her ❤️… #quarantinebae” – she really went all out with the quarantine lingerie. We appreciate the effort

    “Imma make some lucky muthafukka the HAPPIEST man on” – it’s safe to say that Melyssa Ford still got it and will never lose it

    “Tee: @CoalNTerryVintage – Anklet: @Sybg.co – Hair: @KendrasBoutique

    Follow my backup page for more pictures @OnlyRavieLoso” – Ravie always comes thru. Alwayyyys.

    “Just a lil Quaran-Ting” – this isn’t creative at all–not even a lil bit–but we appreciate the end result

    “How I wait to surprise you after I break in your house #yeahimprettybutimloco @savagexfenty #savagexambassador” – the thought of Draya breaking into our house while wearing this might get us through this pandemic

    “Dressed up to look outside #QuarantineBae 😂 @fashionnovacurve fashionnovapartner” – thirst trapping from home is the IG craze we never thought we’d see

    PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.