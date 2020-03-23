Not Just D-Nice: 10 Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine

We’re still recovering from the greatest Instagram Live dance party of all-time (ALL-TIME) courtesy of the now legendary DJ D-Nice who rocked thousands (including many of our fave celebs) during a never-ending jam-a-thon that set the bar for quality quarantine entertainment during these stressful imes.

So, naturally, we had to compile an essential list of crowd-rocking DJs (and legendary producers who DJ) for you to party with (or even become familiar with) over these next several weeks of social distancing, self-quarantine and turning up in living rooms in club ‘fits.

Hit the flip for a list of crowd-rocking DJs to party with at #ClubQuarantine.