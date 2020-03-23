Not Just D-Nice: 10 Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine

10 Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine

- By Bossip Staff
We’re still recovering from the greatest Instagram Live dance party of all-time (ALL-TIME) courtesy of the now legendary DJ D-Nice who rocked thousands (including many of our fave celebs) during a never-ending jam-a-thon that set the bar for quality quarantine entertainment during these stressful imes.

So, naturally, we had to compile an essential list of crowd-rocking DJs (and legendary producers who DJ) for you to party with (or even become familiar with) over these next several weeks of social distancing, self-quarantine and turning up in living rooms in club ‘fits.

Hit the flip for a list of crowd-rocking DJs to party with at #ClubQuarantine.

DJ Smurf

D-Nice brought back those golden NY dance party vibes. DJ Smurf will give you the essence of OLD ATLANTA.

Timbaland

Timbo isn’t necessarily known as a DJ but his set will certainly be another star-studded affair on Instagram stuffed with endless JAMS.

https://instagram.com/justblaze/

Just Blaze

He’s more than just a super producer. He’s also one of the dopest crate-digging DJs who knows how to rock the crowd.

https://instagram.com/djpuffdragon/

DJ Puff Dragon

He’s one of the most underrated DJs in the game who’s a living legend in VA for reasons obvious to anyone who’s ever been lucky enough to hear him spin.

https://instagram.com/swampizzo/

DJ Swamp Izzo

If you’ve ever been to the Blue Flame in Atlanta, you know about Swamp who’s quite possibly the dopest young DJ in the city who excels at booty club anthems/exclusive records.

    https://instagram.com/beesusthedj/

    DJ Bee

    He’s held the tidewater area (Virginia) down for decades with an elite blend of skill and song selection. If you know, you know.

    https://instagram.com/9thwonder/

    9th Wonder

    Legendary producer who specializes in digging in the crates for nothing but gems and JAMS.

    https://instagram.com/djbuttafingaz/

    DJ Buttafingaz

    The absolute BEST DJ in Charlotte who might also be the best DJ in all of the Carolinas.

