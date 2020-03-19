Hottest Coronavirus Thirst Traps On The Gram
QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats: Hottest Corona Thirst Traps On The Gram
Here we are, once again, on Day 4 of the first official week of Coronavirus quarantine where we’ve slowly descended into madness without anywhere to go, nothing to do for extended periods of time and dwindling supplies of toilet paper everywhere.
But hey, at least we have icons like Debbie Allen teaching free dance classes on IG, beloved artists like John Legend treating us to concerts from home, golden opportunities to finally binge watch shows we’ve neglected and endless waves of quaranTIDDAY meats to distract us from the scariest global pandemic in recent history.
Hit the flip for the absolute hottest Coronavirus thirst traps on the gram.
“Caption this lol ☕️ #split #straddle #flex #flexible #flexibility #stretch #fitness #fitfam #igfit #bendy” – we just discovered this bendy baddie and she’s everything
“Quarantine = work out @fashionnova fashionnovapartner” – wheewwwwww bawwwwwwdy
“Such a city girl it’s a shame!” – we’ve chosen to stan City Girl JT. That’s baaaaae
“1 or 2 ? Have you joined my onlyfans yet” – BOTH and yes, yes we have for research purposes
“Who do you want to see doing the #LEVIHIGHCHALLENGE next? #levihigh. @iamdanileigh @dababy – Levi High.” – Dani Leigh’s bootyful challenge is blowing up the internet
“Quarantine & Chill” – look, we’ll bring the snacks, good movie recommendations and the Lysol wipes
Continue Slideshow
“PICK ONE OUT OF TEN .. so many beautiful ladies #LEVIHIGHCHALLENGE Tag below who u wanna see do this challenge” – #1 is clearly the baddest of them all
“Birds, Bees, Money Trees, and Honey @savagexfenty #savagexambassador – we love us some Draya. She never disappoints.
“Ayeeeeee my girls ate that 😩👖 @ceraadi #LEVIHIGHCHALLENGE Tag who u wanna seeee do it next” – how can you not love Seraadi?
“Tan lines not strong enough. Need more sun. @ohpolly @ohpollyswim” – Draya, Queen of Well-Lit Thirst Traps, first of her name
“Keepin it Cute in #Quarantine but Heyyy Dzani 🐣😍 #LeviHighChallenge | #DamnDella (IG Deleted my previous post) Take #1 Set @champagneroom247. Book me for twerk vids on @cameo #Cameo – IG needs to stop hatin’
“B.S. @savagexfenty #savagexambassador” – hiring Draya is the smartest thing Savage x Fenty could’ve ever done.
“Hey hope all is well” – we’re good over here, bored and running out of snacks but same to you, boo.”
“Sending everyone lots of love today” – awe, look at Kim K with the tasteful thirst trap.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.