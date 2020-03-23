12-Year-Old Atlanta Girl ‘Fighting For Her Life’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

This is insanely sad. A 12-year-old Atlanta girl with no preexisting conditions has tested positive for coronavirus. CNN reports that a girl only identified as Emma is “fighting for her life” in the hospital. The publication spoke with Emma’s cousin Justin Anthony who told them Emmas was diagnosed with pneumonia on March 15 and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday night. Emma is currently on a ventilator and is in stable condition.

The news has been confirmed by a local Atlanta children’s hospital.

“The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions. Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws,” said Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital spokeswoman Jessica Pope.

It’s unknown how Emma got coronavirus, the 12-year-old’s family didn’t travel outside of the country recently. Her cousin says he has permission to share her story.

Justin Anthony told CNN he has Emma’s mother’s approval to tell her story. He said he wants people to know the seriousness of coronavirus.

“I know first hand how dangerous it is,” he said. “Everyone keeps saying ‘it doesn’t impact younger people.’ But here’s a 12-year-old fighting for her life. People need to practice social distancing. People need to take care of their children. People need to take this seriously.”

There are believed to be 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, including 20 deaths.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will hold a press conference today at 5 p.m. with COVID-19 updates, people are currently on social media begging him to issue a statewide shutdown.