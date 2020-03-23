BIGOT-19: Indian Woman Spit On And Called “Corona” In Delhi’s North Campus, Asian Community Shares Similar Stories [Photos]

Asian people of all types are being attacked physically and verbally by bigots and racists looking to blame them for the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest case of hate crime comes from North Campus, Delhi where a 20-something Indian woman from Manipuri was going to get groceries when she was accosted.

According to IndiaToday, a man riding a 2-wheeler of some kind (moped, scooter, motorcycle) pulled up on the woman and spit on her calling her “Corona” as he fled the scene.

Lawyer and social activist Alana Golmei posted photos from the assault on Twitter.

Another racist attack on NE girl reported just now in North Campus calling her Coronavirus and spitting on her. Are the concerned authorities waiting for untoward situation to happen again? Incident like Nido Tania should not happen again to any of our NE boys and girls. pic.twitter.com/rrNdzU3CIf — Alana (@Alanagolmei) March 22, 2020

A complaint has been filed against the man by the Delhi Police under Section 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too condemned the incident. “Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sadly, these types of incidents are flaring up all across the globe with just about every continent facing viral outbreak.

Bollywood singer and former Indian Idol contestant Meiyang Chang took to Instagram to recount a racist incident he recently faced while walking in Mumbai.

Knock it TF off, people. These people aren’t responsible for coronavirus anymore than ya momma is for the fact that you don’t brush your teeth properly at your big age.