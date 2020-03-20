Corona Chaos: 10 Headlines You Probably Missed Amid The COVID Crisis

10 Headlines You Probably Missed Amid The COVID Crisis
For the past several days, we’ve been deeply embroiled in endless Coronavirus updates that dominate the news cycle while overshadowing some lesser important yet MAJOR headlines that would be splattered across social media (and everywhere else) any other time.
So, luckily for you, we’ve compiled all the biggest headlines that flew under the radar while everyone was focused on social distancing, self-quarantining, hoarding toilet paper, stocking up on snacks, binge-watching “Little Fires Everywhere,” day drinking dwindling amounts of liquor and anything else to cope with crippling corona cabin fever.
Hit the flip for some major headlines you probably missed amid the Coronavirus crisis.
“Atlanta” Season 3 was reportedly postponed indefinitely after being postponed last year.
The NINTH Fast & Furious movie (“Fast 9”) was pushed from May 2020 to April 2021.
Marvel’s “Black Widow”–the first film of Phase 4–was postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns. No new date has been set.
Panthers seek trade for MVP QB Cam Newton who found out about the shady move on Instagram.
Highly anticipated Lionsgate movies “Antebellum” and “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” were delayed indefinitely.
Disney released “Frozen 2” THREE MONTHS EARLY on Disney+ amid Coronavirus concerns
AMC Theatres are closed for AT LEAST 6-12 weeks and launching a digital movie service that will allow members of its Stubs loyalty program to rent or buy from 2,000 films.
Disney suspended production on multiple live-action films including “The Little Mermaid”
We still can’t believe Tom Brady is A TAMPA BAY BUCCANEER but here we are.
Oh, and this happened, too.
Broccoli City Fest was pushed back from May 9th to October 4th, 2020.
