LHHATL: Sierra Vs. Karlie, Bambi vs. LightSkinKeisha, Rasheeda Vs. Her Advice; Who Got DRAGGED The Worst This Week?

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta is back and has been an absolute circus for the past two weeks. Last week was an absolute mess with Karlie and Alexis fighting over her ex boo and things getting way out of hand. Now we have a whole new week of chaos and it’s fantastic to watch.

First, there is Sierra and Karlie who are fighting because Sierra is mad Karlie didn’t show up as a witness for her trial. This is despite the fact the part of the trial she had wasn’t really for witnesses. They still got to scrapping over it.

Then there was Bambi and LightskinKeisha who are arguing over messing with taken men. Bambi accused Keisha of messing around with her bae but the internet remembers that Bambi was also running around the hot tub with married and taken men. There’s also Rasheeda trying to give relationship advice. RASHEEDA?!

This is all a glorious mess and Twitter is dragging the hell out of THESE people. Hit the flip…