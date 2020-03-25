Food For Thought: Meek Mill Recalls Being ‘Extremely Sick’ In December & Implies He Could Have Had The Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States and around the world continue to grow, and as that happens, a lot of people are thinking about the state of their health before knowing COVID-19 was a real threat. Over the past couple weeks, some folks have become convinced that were sick from January to December that they probably had the coronavirus without even knowing, and now, some celebs are jumping on that bandwagon, too.

On Tuesday, Meek Mill took to Twitter to talk about his mysterious sickness over Christmas, alluding to the possibly of contracting the COVID-19 back in December.

“I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms,” the rapper tweeted. “Everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was.”

Before Meek’s revelation yesterday, another rapper was battling with the same idea. Styles P took to Twitter a couple days earlier to claim that he had the coronavirus in January, before it broke out in America. He also told his followers that he “almost died” from the illness.

“I almost died in January . And I never get the flu and if I do it’s a day or two,” Style began. “In January I was down for a week and lost about 8 pounds !! I had the rona !! It had to be the Rona !!!! I did mad black seed oil and went on a juice / tea diet and rested ! Go for it !!”

We’ll never know whether or not Meek Mill, Styles P, or anyone else sick at the top of the year actually had the coronavirus, but it’s definitely a possibility.