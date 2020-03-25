“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Tammy Feels Torn Over Whether To Have A Baby Or Not! [VIDEO]

When “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” first premiered a few weeks ago, we weren’t sure “What The Flocka” to expect from the show but on Thursday’s upcoming episode, the isht gets really really real. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure now and it really lays out all the stress Tammy has been under. The clip features a scene between Tammy Rivera and Deb Antney where Tammy is venting about her issues balancing family life, career and more, deciding whether to have a new baby as she already struggles with an already full plate.

Did any of that surprise you? For the ladies who had a second baby after their first had reached teen years, what advice would you give Tammy? Do you think she should prioritize her career? Does home life always come first?

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

Drama hits the fan when Waka’s little white lie spirals into chaos. Tammy is blindsided when Waka traps her into couples therapy and learns that their marriage is shattered. The pressure to keep it all together pushes Tammy into a breakdown.

WAKA & TAMMY– “MARRIAGE IS A FIRESTORM” – Airs Thursday, March 26th at 10/9C on WeTV.

Will you be watching?