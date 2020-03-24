DJ D-Nice & Trevor Noah Virtually Join Jimmy Fallon For Another Installment Of ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ [Video]

With everything around the world so out of whack right now, it’s nice to have even the smallest bit of normalcy in our routine: which is why so many fans appreciate the fact that Jimmy Fallon is still taking on his nightly hosting duties throughout this pandemic.

Since last week, The Tonight Show has still been airing, but of course, things are a little different than usual. Fallon joins us from his home as his two daughters help put on a shortened version of the nightly show in an effort to raise money for charity. Jimmy highlights a different charity each night, Monday’s being No Kid Hungry, which provides critical assistance to schools and community groups across the country to help feed the 22 million children who are losing access to the free school meals they rely on as the coronavirus closes schools nationwide.

During this episode, Fallon was virtually joined by two guests. First, Trevor Noah calls in to talk about how he’s been holding up without recording The Daily Show. After that, DJ D-Nice joins the show to talk about his absolutely insane Instagram live dance parties, which have seriously helped thousands of people stuck at home right now.

Check out the episode for yourself down below: