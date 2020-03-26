Draya Michele Just Gave Us More Quarantine Thirst Traps And SHATTERED Twitter

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Oh Draya this shit ain't even fair pic.twitter.com/xZREQFNZoj — 🏁Mambas4Ever 🐍🏁 (@LordeKeezyDior) March 25, 2020 So you aren’t taking social distancing serious. You’re thinking “what’s the big idea, this thing is just like the flu.” That’s logic reserved for idiots or United States Presidents or both. The fact is you need to stay your a$$ at home and practice social distancing to not get yourself or others infected. There are a lot of celebrities speaking out about the importance of social distancing but it’s possible no one has been more convincing than Draya Michele. The banging bae put on her Fenty and absolutely tore up Instagram with her face moisturizing tutorial. She also had some very important messages for people. “Stay inside.” wow how thoughtful draya making sure we’re all staying safe during these tough times pic.twitter.com/QMtcVF3iDh — sage 🤝 (@sagemyster) March 25, 2020 Draya let us know that we need to stay the hell at home and gave us plenty incentive. Maybe she should drop a new video every day to make sure that we are home and at attention. It’s her part in saving the world. Hit the flip to see MORE angles and pics and also some information on social distancing you might find pertinent.

Ain’t nobody like Draya 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Vk9ALqKX4F — Va (@vanidycardoso) March 25, 2020 “Social distancing is a term applied to certain actions that are taken by Public Health officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.” – This is from the Santa Clara Valley Health and Hospital System.

draya is really top tier FINE. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yofLqqhOX5 — mixed personalities. (@SKYPRlORITY) March 25, 2020 “With COVID-19, the goal of social distancing right now is to slow down the outbreak in order to reduce the chance of infection among high-risk populations and to reduce the burden on health care systems and workers. Experts describe this as “flattening the curve,” which generally refers to the potential success of social distancing measures to prevent surges in illness that could overwhelm health care systems.” – Johns Hopkins University

Draya x Fenty pic.twitter.com/cePdg0GhH0 — 🐍🐍💔💔 (@DaveeC_) March 25, 2020 “Along with physical distance, proper hand-washing is important for protecting not only yourself but others around you—because the virus can be spread even without symptoms.

“Don’t wait for evidence that there’s circulation [of COVID-19] in your community,” says Rivers. “Go ahead and step up that hand-washing right now because it really does help to reduce transmission.” – Johns Hopkins

Orlando scandrick watching draya post thirst traps to her 7 million insta followers pic.twitter.com/kgdADrsfWy — john (@iam_johnw) March 25, 2020 “Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.” – The CDC

Draya’s body is top 1 😰 pic.twitter.com/avVklllBXe — Jessica Maria (@Jess_StayGolden) March 25, 2020 “There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.” – The CDC

Some of my favorite Draya pics I shot over the years for @MintSwim pic.twitter.com/cp6xcefJgF — Chris Paul Thompson (@chrispimages) March 25, 2020 “Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.” – The CDC

Continue Slideshow

Oh draya posting on IG ? pic.twitter.com/vHNhNf3PoY — Jay Fisherman (@Da12Blame) March 25, 2020 “The federal government is asking visitors to stay away from nursing homes and retirement or long-term care facilities unless they’re going to provide critical assistance. This one is tough, because social isolation is already a problem for many of the elderly. But as Birx noted Monday, “We know there is a large group [of infected people] — we don’t know the exact percent yet — that actually is asymptomatic or has such mild cases, they continue to spread the virus.” – NPR

Today in my @savagexfenty #SavageXAmbassador pic.twitter.com/SeCVmZtl7u — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) March 23, 2020 “Are kids’ play dates OK? Millions of American parents are now trying to figure out how to work from home — while also tending to kids whose schools are closed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Play dates seem like an obvious solution to help little ones burn off energy while you get some work done. But while the CDC didn’t offer any official guidance here, several experts say play dates may defeat the purpose of everyone hunkering down.” – NPR