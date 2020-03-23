LoveIsBlind’s Diamond Speaks On Social Distancing ‘It Reminds Me Of Dating In The Pods’

Diamond Jack from Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” is speaking on her love life after leaving the television show. As previously reported the reality star got engaged to Carlton Morton before they had a blowup on their honeymoon over him hiding his bisexuality.

Since then, Diamond’s kept things cordial with her ex and moved on. She was recently asked by PageSix about her dating life now that she’s back home in Atlanta and according to Diamond, she’s single. She also said the current coronavirus climate is reminding her of dating sight unseen in the “Love Is Blind” pods.

“No I’m not [dating],” Diamond told Page Six. “It’s kind of hard to date someone due to the fact that the whole world is shut down and we’re supposed to be quarantined. It’s funny because it reminds me of dating in the pods and we couldn’t physically go on dates I’ve been using my phone email and text to communicate.”

Diamond also revealed that she had a “career change” and she’s working on obtaining her doctorate degree. She also said she’s planning on releasing a women’s empowerment line. “Stay tuned, continue to follow my page to har more details about when I’m launching my brand.”

She also confirmed that she’s interested in coming back to TV after her time on the reality show was cut short. “Guys, do not worry I’m looking to do more films, television, and production,” said Diamond.

Watch social distanced Diamond below.