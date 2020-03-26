Stay Safe: Hampton University Postpones Commencement To September 2020

A prolific HBCU is doing its part to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia has pushed back its 2020 spring commencement exercises to September. The news was announced by Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey who confirmed that remote learning will also continue for the remainder of the semester.

Hampton traditionally has commencement exercises in May on Mother’s Day weekend so the move to September is unprecedented.

“Hampton University Commencement Exercises are one of our most treasured traditions,” wrote Dr Harvey. “The decision to postpone instead of cancel Commencement was made because we feel so strongly about the importance of the ceremony to students, their families, alumni and the entire Hampton University community. This was a difficult decision to make. […] Upon the completion of all academic and financial requirements, degrees will be mailed to the graduating seniors’ permanent addresses. The 2020 Commencement is now scheduled for September 27, 2020, conditions permitting.”

Similarly, Atlanta based HBCU Morehouse College has announced that their commencement exercises have been pushed back. Instead of taking place in the spring, commencement has been moved to December 2020.

“Late last week, my senior leadership team sat down with the student leaders to assess this situation as it relates to the upcoming commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020,” wrote Morehouse President Dr. David A. Thomas.

“We will now be holding the 136th commencement on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Baccalaureate services will be on Saturday, December 12th. “

These announcements come after Howard University canceled commencement noting that a guest who attended a charter day dinner on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

What is your alma mater doing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic? If you’re a current student, do you feel like your school is taking the necessary precautions???