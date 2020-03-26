Pure Comedy: Netflix Releases The Hilariously Melanated Trailer For Kenya Barris’ New Series #BlackAF [Video]

Netflix has most likely been a major source of entertainment for you and millions of others not only now, under coronavirus quarantine, but for years.

As things stand today, there is a good chance that we will be under this social distancing regimen for at least another two months, despite whatever the Cheeto-in-Chief is trying to tell us every day during his faux campaign rally.

That said, the streaming service plan to continue to release content for all of us to enjoy during these trying times. One such piece of content is Kenya Barris’ new jawn #blackAF (we’re not sure why he insists on making “Black” lowercase, but we digress).

The series stars Barris and Rashida Jones as a husband and wife living an upper-class lifestyle surrounded by insufferable whiteness. It is also very, very funny from what we can see from the trailer.

The series drops on April 17. Will you be tuned in?