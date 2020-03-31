Corona Chaos: 10 MORE Headlines You Probably Missed Amid The COVID Crisis

We just wanted to check in with some good news at a very SKRESSFUL time where the news cycle is dominated by ominous COVID doom and gloom that goes from bad to worse DAILY while stirring up hysteria (and fake news) across social media.

Man, ISSA MESS that continues to overshadow some major headlines that we’ve, once again, compiled for you during these trying times where social distancing, self-quarantining, day drinking, eating 7 times a day, toilet paper hoarding and talking to yourself on IG Live are the (unfortunate) new normal.

Hit the flip for MORE major headlines you probably missed amid the COVID crisis.