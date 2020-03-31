10 MORE Headlines You Probably Missed Amid The COVID Crisis
Corona Chaos: 10 MORE Headlines You Probably Missed Amid The COVID Crisis
We just wanted to check in with some good news at a very SKRESSFUL time where the news cycle is dominated by ominous COVID doom and gloom that goes from bad to worse DAILY while stirring up hysteria (and fake news) across social media.
Man, ISSA MESS that continues to overshadow some major headlines that we’ve, once again, compiled for you during these trying times where social distancing, self-quarantining, day drinking, eating 7 times a day, toilet paper hoarding and talking to yourself on IG Live are the (unfortunate) new normal.
Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani’s buzzy RomCom “The Lovebirds” is headed straight to Netflix
Peep the hilarious trailer:
Disney MIGHT Release “Black Widow” AND “Mulan” On Digital/Disney+
“Black Widow” trailer:
“Mulan” trailer:
P-poppin’ CLASSIC “The Players Club” is coming to Netflix for the month of April!
“Venom 2” is STILL slated for an October release despite all the major movie push-backs
Brandy postpones new single “Baby Mama” featuring Chance The Rapper
The Rock confirmed that a sequel to Fast & Furious spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” is in early development.
Sony Pushes ALL Summer 2020 Movies To 2021
“Morbius” moved from July 31 to March 19, 2021, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” moved from July 10 to March 5, 2021 and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” moved from August 7 to January 15, 2021.
Dolly Parton will read bedtime stories from her personal library started April 2nd.
Gaga postpones highly anticipated new album “Chromatica” with a new release date coming soon
