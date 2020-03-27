Yay Sports! Phildelphia 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Converts MLB Merch Factory To Make Masks And Gowns For Hospitals

Coronavirus has attacked America in a way that we haven’t seen in this lifetime. Hospitals are packed to capacity and resources are scarce at BEST, non-existent at worst.

PPEs, personal protective equipment, are depleted and healthcare professionals are desperate for supplies necessary to treat COVID-19 patients safely. How the hell can we fix a problem if all the fixers are getting sick?!

53% of white women’s president isn’t helping at all. Every single day, NYC governor Andrew Cuomo gets on TV and begs the federal government for assistance but to no avail. Trump would rather that states deal with things on their own until he decides that its “appropriate” to push the button on the Defence Production Act which would force manufacturers to stop what they are doing and create products that are needed for the public good.

Instead of waiting for the fed, Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin has taken matters into his own hands by enacting the bill on his own business.

Good on him. Especially after he had to “clean up on aisle 6” for asking 6ers employees to take a pay cut…

These times are really showing who’s who and what’s what. A lil’ humanity is order even in this capitalistic cesspool we live in…