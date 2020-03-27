Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin makes masks and gowns for hospitals
Yay Sports! Phildelphia 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Converts MLB Merch Factory To Make Masks And Gowns For Hospitals
Coronavirus has attacked America in a way that we haven’t seen in this lifetime. Hospitals are packed to capacity and resources are scarce at BEST, non-existent at worst.
PPEs, personal protective equipment, are depleted and healthcare professionals are desperate for supplies necessary to treat COVID-19 patients safely. How the hell can we fix a problem if all the fixers are getting sick?!
53% of white women’s president isn’t helping at all. Every single day, NYC governor Andrew Cuomo gets on TV and begs the federal government for assistance but to no avail. Trump would rather that states deal with things on their own until he decides that its “appropriate” to push the button on the Defence Production Act which would force manufacturers to stop what they are doing and create products that are needed for the public good.
Instead of waiting for the fed, Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin has taken matters into his own hands by enacting the bill on his own business.
Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. This past weekend PA Governor @governortomwolf and Attorney General @joshshapiropa each called me saying they desperately needed help getting masks and gowns to the frontline workers across PA. Fast forward to today – @Fanatics and @MLB have halted production of all MLB jerseys and instead using that same fabric we make the jerseys with to make masks and gowns!! We have approx 100 associates working (extra distanced and in a very clean and safe environment of course) and plan to make one million masks and gowns then immediately donate and distribute them to hospitals and emergency management personnel across PA with the goal of extending this to NJ and NY – the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US!! Thanks to @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for not only agreeing to halting production of MLB jerseys, but also doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible!! And thanks to our incredible associates who raised their hands and wanted to be part of the effort to help the frontline heroes in this war stem the spread of the virus!!
Good on him. Especially after he had to “clean up on aisle 6” for asking 6ers employees to take a pay cut…
I’m a strong believer when you get something wrong, we must learn from it and fix it! That’s exactly what happened here!! Truly appreciate everyone’s feedback – it was helpful. Now let’s stay home and beat COVID-19 so can we get back to some level of a normal life … and playing basketballl!!
These times are really showing who’s who and what’s what. A lil’ humanity is order even in this capitalistic cesspool we live in…
