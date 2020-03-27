Hoda Kotb Is All Of Us Right Now

Get the tissue… If you can watch this without crying, you’re better than us!

This morning’s episode of “Today” was an emotional one. Hoda Kotb was the sole anchor in studio for Friday’s show, which now has most of the staff working remotely due to coronavirus, when she interviewed New Orleans Saints Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to assist coronavirus victims in Louisiana. Hoda closed the interview thanking Brees for his generosity and adding how she hoped his move would inspire others, “Drew,” she told the QB, “We love ya!”

Brees responded by telling Kotb, “Love you too, Hoda.”

As Kotb attempted to move on with the show she was visibly overcome with emotion. “I’m sorry,” she apologized while struggling not to cry.”

Kotb is currently living in New York, one of the largest hotspots for COVID-19 infections in the U.S., but she has ties to Louisiana as well. In the 1990’s Hoda worked as an anchor in New Orleans for CBS station WWL-TV. The city has also been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with a surge of infections that are now being attributed to crowds from Mardi Gras celebrations.

The moment became even more touching after co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, broadcasting from her studio at home, stepped in to rescue Kotb.

“It’s a lot,” Guthrie told Kotb. “I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.”

MAN. The levels of compassion being displayed right now. Whew. Is somebody cutting onions?

Watch the clip below:

We have to get through this and the only way we will is together. We love you too Hoda. We ARE you too Hoda.