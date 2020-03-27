BOSSIPSound: Sanga, Actress, And Baltimore Banger Paula Campbell Drops New Self-Love Single “Girlfriend”

Paula Campbell is a fascinating multihyphenate. Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland the singer, actress, author, and poet is out here in these internet streets dropping new music and promoting self-love.

Her new single “Girlfriend” aims to give women the self-confidence and perspective on who they are and why they are beautiful, valuable, and worthy of the best love that a partner has to offer.

Press play on the lyric video down below to check out the single.

While you’re here, peep the poem that Paula wrote in honor of Black men and all they represent.

We would also be remiss if we didn’t shine a light on exactly how fine Paula Campbell is…

Yes. Lawd.

Baltimore builds ’em STRONG.