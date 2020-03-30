Da Brat Explains Why She Kept Her Jesseca Dupart Romance Private, “It Wasn’t Cool In The 90s”

Da Brat is opening up a little more about her relationship with Jesseca Dupart after the couple confirmed the romance on Instagram last week. Da Brat shed tears after Jesseca aka BB Judy surprised her with a Bentley as an early birthday present. Both of the ladies shared footage from the moment she received her dream car online.

Now Brat, back at work with Ricky Smiley, is explaining why she initially kept them a secret. She says it was to protect Jesseca from scrutiny.

“I always been an advocate from privacy pretty much to protect the interest of the other party involved because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that come with it, it can break you. I’ve been talked about for way over 20 years or more so my coat of armor is pretty thick, so I learn what to say and what not to say. I never confirmed anything because you know in the 90’s it wasn’t cool, but when you get blessed and somebody love you like you never been loved before. It’s like a whole different experience.”

Brat continues, adding she and Jesseca have prepped for any negative attitudes against their relationship and they’re fine with it.

“With new levels, come new devils and they out there and coming for us, but we don’t care. We strong and we can get through anything togther and I’m very happy to say I have someone like BB Judy”

You can hear this more from the Brat, starting at the 4-minute mark.