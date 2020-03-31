“Marriage Boot Camp’s” Bianca Bonnie Talks Pregnancy Amid COVID-19 As Baby Daddy Chozus Tests Positive (Exclusive)

Life should be a dream for “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” star Bianca Bonnie.

The rapper and reality TV vet is expecting her first child with on/off partner and reality TV co-star Chozus and enjoying her success as one of the stars of the popular WeTV series.

Well, that was all before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. like a ton of bricks earlier this month. The heavily pregnant star is now self-isolating and separated from her child’s father after he told her that he’d tested positive for the virus.

“I wish the baby was here – at least I’d have something to do!,” the now 29 weeks pregnant “Chicken Noodle Soup” rapper told BOSSIP after her umpteenth walk around her balcony. “I feel like I’m kicking rocks, but I feel like if we can get through this, we can get through anything.”

Bianca was also recording a new album, but she had to put it on hold after COVID-19 emerged.

Still, the mom to be is looking on the bright side, getting ready for the arrival of the baby, a son, and reflecting on the lessons she learned while in therapy with Chozus in the boot camp house.

Bianca said she’s taking her relationship with her son’s dad day by day after he was caught courting another girl while they tried to work on their problems at “Marriage Boot Camp.”

“There’s a lot of things that I don’t tolerate,” Bianca said. “He just turned 24. I’m 28. He has a lot of growing up to do. Now we’re about to become parents. It’s both our first kid. We’re just trying to stay on the same page and get back to (being in) the best relationship that we can be.”

In the meantime, Bianca is doing her part to help people in crisis because of the pandemic. Her new beauty brand, Glow Beauty Skin, has upped its product line to include hand sanitizer, liquid soap and bar soap, and she’s handed out care packages to the less fortunate in Miami, where she’s hunkered down and awaiting her new arrival.

“I’m just really focusing on just becoming a mother and not losing myself in the process,” she said.”I want to do everything I can to maintain my career, but make sure that I raise my son the right way.”

“Marriage Boot Camp” airs Thursday nights at 9 EST on WeTV.